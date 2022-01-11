More cities in China have been placed under lockdown in preparation for the Winter Olympics.

China tightens security in more cities ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Authorities have imposed a lockdown in three cities as the number of virus cases has increased over the weekend.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

To combat the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the Winter Olympics, China has placed more cities under lockdown.

The Winter Games, which will take place in Beijing starting in February, are expected to attract a large number of spectators.

Athletes from all over the world are expected to compete in the four events.

Beijing has put in place strong health systems to prevent the infection from spreading, but a new lockdown in three cities has raised concerns about the major international event.

On Monday, China’s National Health Commission reported 175 new cases, including 67 imported cases brought in by visitors.

Although the number of virus cases has decreased slightly across the country, the virus map shows that the spread is horizontal, with more cities under lockdown.

On Monday, Xi’an, the capital of northwestern Shaanxi province and the country’s latest virus hotspot, reported 95 locally transmitted cases.

Since December, the city of 13 million people has reported 1,750 cases.

9, a new uptick caused by the coronavirus’s fast-spreading delta variant.

According to the local daily Global Times, the virus has spread to eastern China, with many parts of Ningbo, a port city in Zhejiang province, being placed under lockdown.

“All of the cases are from Shenzhou International, a clothing manufacturing workshop,” health officials said.

To stop the virus spreading, officials in Beilun, one of the city’s most affected districts, have imposed strict restrictions and quarantine.

Residents in some areas are not even allowed to leave their homes, and emergency medications are delivered to them.

Online classes have been reinstated in elementary and middle schools.

Yuzhou, a city in China’s central province of Henan, was also placed on lockdown on Sunday night.

Since the first cases were reported in December of this year, China has reported 102,841 COVID-19 cases with 4,636 deaths.