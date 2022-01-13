More information about the Jaguars’ search for a new head coach is becoming available.

More information about the Jaguars’ head coaching search is becoming available.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ top priority this offseason is to find the right coach to lead the team back to prominence.

Several interviews for the Jaguars’ coaching vacancy have already been scheduled over the last week, but no decision is expected by the end of the week.

According to Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790, the Jaguars’ search for a new head coach could take another two weeks.

Because the front office will be subjected to a second round of interviews, this is the case.

“According to league sources, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching search is expected to last another week and a half to two weeks before a decision is made, and a second round of interviews is expected,” Wilson said.

More Details Emerging From Jaguars’ Head Coaching Search

