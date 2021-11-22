More information about what happened to LeBron James has surfaced.

What Happened With LeBron James Has Revealed More Details

After LeBron James caught Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the face with his hand mid-box-out, things got heated.

James’ blow drew blood, infuriating the 20-year-old big man, who attempted multiple times to attack the Lakers superstar.

Before being escorted off the court, Stewart had to be restrained by several teammates and coaches.

Following the tie up, both James and Stewart were ejected.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron tried to track down Stewart’s phone number to inform the young Piston that the hit was unintentional.

Charania appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” to provide more information about the Lakers-Pistons brawl.

“This will be reviewed by the league today,” Charania said.

“I’m told the investigative interviews haven’t started yet, but they’ll happen throughout the day.”

In terms of a decision, I’d expect something tonight or tomorrow.”

If the league takes any action against James, he could miss the Lakers’ only trip to Madison Square Garden this season.

Since joining the league in 2003, however, LeBron has never been accused of dirty play.

After the game, Lakers teammate Anthony Davis confirmed this.

“Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a dirty player,” Davis said.

“In fact, as soon as he realized he had hit him, he looked back at him and said, ‘Oh, my bad.’

‘I didn’t even try.’

“[James] had an elbow [from Stewart]to the rib cage, which was a foul, and he was trying to shed the contact,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel added.

Vogel did admit that LeBron’s contact was deserving of a flagrant 2 penalty.

On Tuesday night, the 9-9 Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, the game will begin.

LeBron James tried to track down Isaiah Stewart’s number after the game to apologize and let him know that the hit was inadvertent, per @ShamsCharania. 🎥 @patmcafeeshowpic.twitter.com/VznlOlz7Ud — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) November 22, 2021