More Significant Roster Changes for the Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinicke, the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team, was activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Thursday.

Washington received an update on several other players who were previously on the list exactly 24 hours later.

QB Kyle Allen, safety Kam Curl, linebacker Milo Eifler, and cornerback Kendall Fuller have all been officially activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list by Washington.

The list’s most well-known names are Curl and Fuller.

Because they were unable to play in Tuesday’s game against the Eagles, Washington’s entire secondary had to be rearranged.

For Washington’s head coach, Ron Rivera, this is fantastic news.

When his team takes on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, he won’t have to worry about missing a slew of key players.

