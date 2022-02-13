More than 100,000 signatures have been collected on a popular Super Bowl petition.

If you have work the next day, don’t overindulge on Super Bowl Sunday.

One petition, on the other hand, aims to persuade the NFL to move the big game to a different day.

A petition started by a high school student to move the Super Bowl to Saturday night has recently gained a lot of traction.

The petition has over 128,000 signatures as of this weekend, and it’s still growing.

Frank Ruggeri started the petition, claiming that over 17 million people will be out of work on the Monday following the Super Bowl.

Ruggeri estimated that moving the game to Saturday would save over (dollar)44 billion in lost productivity.

The petition was signed by 80,000 people just a few weeks ago.

Clearly, the increased attention has broadened the appeal and enticed more people to join the cause.

Ruggeri addressed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during an appearance on Morning in America last month.

He claimed that there would be more viewers and that the economic impact would be less negative.

“There would be a larger audience, Commissioner Goodell.”

People will be paying attention.

The party will be bigger.

And I believe that having it on a Saturday would have a greater economic impact,” Ruggeri added.

