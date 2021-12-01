Morecambe residents slam bizarre Tyson Fury sculpture made of DRAIN PIPES, calling it “embarrassing.”

Morecambe residents have slammed a bizarre sculpture of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made out of DRAIN PIPES as “embarrassing.”

Brown plastic drainage pipes from a local builders’ merchant were used to construct the eight-foot structure.

Anthony Padgett, a Morecambe-based artist, claims it captures the boxer’s ‘essence.’

“The sculpture was inspired by Tyson Fury,” Padgett told the Daily Mail.

It captures the essence of the punch, one of boxing’s most important moments.

“Having a sculpture depicting Tyson’s global achievement in Morecambe is fantastic.”

“Having a contemporary piece of art also demonstrates that Morecambe is forward-thinking when it comes to art.”

Some disagree with Padgett, with one criticizing the sculpture as “dumb.”

“@Tyson_Fury mate so sorry for that stupid drainpipe sculpture,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“You’ve put in so much effort and deserve a better tribute.

(Should be in bronzesolid and feature a boxer!)”

Others saw the sculpture’s strangeness as amusing.

“I heard a Tyson Fury sculpture was in the works,” Simon Gooch joked.

I didn’t believe it was meant literally.”

Fury isn’t the only high-profile athlete who has had a sculpture created in his honor after receiving negative press.

Cristiano Ronaldo was attempted to be recreated by a sculptor in Portugal, but the result was nothing like the 36-year-old.

The sculpture has been compared to Bowser from the Super Mario Brothers film by some football fans.