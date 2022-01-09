Morecambe vs Tottenham: Player ratings and analysis after Kane and Moura save Spurs’ blushes in the FA Cup

Tottenham vs. Morecambe: Player ratings and analysis as Kane and Moura keep Spurs in the FA Cup.

The duo scored goals off the bench against the League One side, though Tanguy Ndombele was booed by the crowd.

Spurs defeat Morecambe 3-1 (Winks 74′, Moura 85′, Kane 88′

Tottenham’s unscheduled heroes were Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, who prevented Morecambe from pulling off the cup upset of the weekend.

When the duo came off the bench in the 69th minute, Antonio Conte’s side was trailing to Anthony O’Connor’s first-half goal.

To add to Harry Winks’ free-kick leveller, each scored in the final five minutes.

The visitors, who are currently in fourth place in League One, held their own for long periods but were worn down by the time Kane and Moura were sent on to do what their teammates couldn’t.

Conte had hoped to win the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea on Wednesday without having to use his first-choice strike duo.

At the very least, the Shrimps managed to keep it from happening.

“We had to change the situation,” Conte said after being handed a fourth-round home tie against Brighton.

“We struggled for a good portion of the game.

“Our goal was to advance to the next round while giving rest to the players who had been playing a lot during this hectic period.”

Sure, we shouldn’t be pleased, but we did reach our goal.”

“The boys did themselves proud,” said coach Diarmuid O’Carroll, who was in charge of Morecambe due to manager Stephen Robinson’s illness.

Spurs needed to add players of that caliber.”

Morecambe got off to a jittery start, and their corners were surprisingly suspect.

Spurs lacked the cutting edge to profit with Dele Alli and Bryan Gil up front, though Matt Doherty’s header against the back post came close.

Even before their magical moment in the 33rd minute, when Spurs showed they were even more vulnerable at corners, Morecambe grew in confidence and a sizable away following became bold enough to chant ‘Premier League, you’re having a laugh’.

Spurs (3-5-2)

Substitutes

Morecambe (5-3-2) is a team from the north-east of England.

Substitutions:

O’Connor beat Japhet Tanganga and Doherty to the ball and sidefooted Alfie McCalmont’s delivery past Gollini from six yards.

The main offender was Tanganga, and the half-time whistle was met with boos from the home crowd.

Trevor Carson entered the game after almost an hour had passed.

