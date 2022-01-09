Morikawa wins the Open, Tiger returns to Augusta, and the women’s game breaks new ground in 2022, according to golf predictions.

Here’s a taste of what we can expect in what is shaping up to be an exciting year for both men’s and women’s golf.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, held this week in Maui, bids farewell to 2022.

Consider it a gentle welcome to the New Year, with a field of 29 shoulders opening in a picturesque setting.

Only Rory McIlroy isn’t playing because he’d rather light the fuse in the more familiar setting of Abu Dhabi and Dubai at the end of the month, where he won the tournament in 2021.

Here are five themes to keep an eye on in what promises to be an exciting year for both men’s and women’s golf.

Sport is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to change global perceptions and boost tourism as the country seeks to reduce its reliance on oil.

Golf is a key soft power tool, and its implementation under Greg Norman threatens to shift the game’s base away from the all-powerful PGA Tour.

The newly formed LIV Golf Investments’ purchase of the Asian Tour has given the new power brokers the legitimacy they need to stage tournaments and attract the game’s best players.

The Saudi International event, which takes place next month, has migrated from the European Tour and features Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed, among others.

Consider the Saudis’ appearance of the PGA Tour’s top ticket-sellers as the first step in a 10-year plan to dominate the sport.

Official player representative McIlroy has been a vocal supporter of the PGA Tour, describing the Saudi takeover as a geopolitical money grab.

McIlroy is wealthy enough to avoid having his head turned and well-known enough to draw crowds at traditional golf tour stops.

He has chosen to begin his season on the European Tour before returning to the United States for the PGA Tour’s Florida swing in advance of the season’s first major in April.

Though McIlroy’s primary goal is to win the Masters, the only major he has yet to win, he would be happy to win any of the big four seven years after recording.

