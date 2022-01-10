Morrisons is getting rid of the “use by” date on milk in favor of a “sniff test.”

The popular supermarket is hoping that by removing the labels, it will be able to reduce food waste by placing ‘best before’ dates on 90% of its own-brand milk.

Morrisons is the first supermarket to announce the move, according to the recycling charity Wrap, which could prevent millions of pints of own-brand milk from being thrown away each year.

A sour aroma and/or curdled consistency are two telltale signs that milk has gone bad.

“Wasted milk means wasted effort for our farmers and unnecessary carbon being released into the atmosphere,” said Ian Goode, senior milk buyer at Morrisons.

“Good quality, well-kept milk has a few days’ shelf life after normal ‘use by’ dates, and we believe it should be consumed rather than thrown away.”

“As a result, we’re taking a risk today and asking customers to decide whether their milk is safe to drink.”

“Previous generations have always used the sniff test, and I believe we can as well.”

“I am delighted that Morrisons is the first UK supermarket to take this important step to help reduce household food waste – it demonstrates real leadership, and we look forward to more retailers reviewing date labels on their products and taking action,” said Marcus Gover, CEO of Wrap.