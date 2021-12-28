Mostafa Mohamed has been transferred to Galatasaray.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Mostafa Mohamed has signed a contract with Galatasaray until 2025, according to the Turkish club.

Mohamed, who joined the Lions in February from Zamalek Sporting Club, was purchased through the purchase option.

They also stated that on July 1, 2022, they will pay (dollar)4 million to the Egyptian club.

Mohamed will be paid $900,000 for the 20222023 season, $1 million for the 20232024 season, and $1.2 million for the 20242025 season by Galatasaray.

In 45 games for Galatasaray, the 24-year-old has 14 goals.