MOTD pundits open up on the ‘demise’ of Mourinho in the PL era

Match of the Day pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer have had their say on Jose Mourinho while discussing the top ten manager of the Premier League era.

The Portuguese boss has had a mixed time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss.

Mourinho has previously had success in two spells at Chelsea and at Manchester United.

And while Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright have been full of praise for his record over his time in English football, both claim he is not the manager he used to be.

“Jose’s record is just incredible,” said Shearer, speaking on a Match of the Day podcast discussing the top ten managers in the Premier League era.

“When he first came in he had this arrogance that I think people loved and enjoyed – he had incredible belief in his ability and rightly so. But he’s slightly changed over the years.”

FEATURE: A manifesto for football after hyper-capitalism

Wright agreed, adding that he feels that while his time at Chelsea is rightly praised, he has changed over time.

“When I watch the Chelsea team, especially of his second tenure there, I believe that was the best football I’ve seen for many years, rivalling ‘the invincibles’ of Arsenal,” he said.

“But you look at his time at Manchester United and it’s almost like a demise – he’s constantly moaning, it’s always someone else’s fault. He’s lost something.”