Motherwell 0-4 Celtic: Edouard scores twice as SPL leaders maintain seven point lead

Brendan Rodgers was no stranger to a touch of top-spin in some of his pronouncements at Celtic Park but increasingly his early estimation of Odsonne Edouard looks like no hyperbole.

In claiming the Frenchman was one of the best young players in Europe when he joined initially on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the then Celtic boss hyped the player to an almost impossible level. But who now is to argue with that estimation?

Edouard’s two strikes in Celtic’s four-goal rout at Motherwell were only half of his story. He was unplayable at times, mercilessly and relentlessly teasing Motherwell with his box of tricks. When he departed the scene after 80 minutes, he had done extraordinary damage. It was not a moment too soon for a Motherwell side who simply had no answer to him.

He claimed the first and the fourth goals of another convincing Celtic win to take his tally to 24 for the campaign. Leigh Griffiths provided the second at the start of the second half with Callum McGregor netting a sublime third.

That’s six straight victories for Neil Lennon’s men since the New Year with 18 goals scored to boot. Ominously for Rangers, the champions have win 16 of their last 17 league matches.

Given he claimed that only his goalkeeper had earned pass marks in the dismal loss at Livingston, there was a degree of surprise that Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson made only two changes to his starting line-up. Out went Richard Tait and Christian Ilic with Liam Grimshaw and Rolando Aarons coming in, the latter making his debut after moving on loan from Newcastle.

Lennon kept faith with the 3-5-2 shape that’s served him so well in recent weeks, the only change from the side which eventually won with style at Hamilton being Jozo Simunovic displacing Stephen Welsh. Mohamed Elyounoussi took his place in the squad for the first time this year.

Five straight victories since the New Year prior to this match told only part of the story of how relentless Celtic have become under Lennon. They started here 11 points better off than at this stage a year ago under Brendan Rodgers, four points superior to the previous season and only six points shy of the 24 game total of the Invincible season of 2016-17.

After struggling on Hamilton’s plastic surface for long enough, Celtic immediately looked more at home on the Fir Park grass. They couldn’t have started the game in a more business like fashion has they taken the field in three-piece suits.

Comfortable in the formation they honed in the Dubai sunshine, they dominated possession from the off, prodding and probing, working their opponents, waiting to pounce when the moment arose.

It took only nine minutes to translate into a tangible advantage. A controversial figure down the road after his weekend tangle with Accies’ Sam Woods, Leigh Griffiths seemed intent on heeding his manager’s advice and concentrating on his football.

It was the striker who tracked back to pick Allan Campbell’s pocket in midfield and from that moment Celtic were on their way.

Edouard found Callum McGregor who drove into space. The former took a return pass and carried the ball further towards goal. Despite McGregor offering an option, the Frenchman went alone, enjoying a fortunate bounce of the ball off an opposing ankle 12 yards out before calmly side-footing the ball home for his 23rd goal of the season.

Motherwell’s stand-out player was Aarons, so much so that his manager soon moved him infield from the right wing. Having seen Kristoffer Ajer’s early slip present Jermaine Hylton with an early opening which he wasted, Robinson clearly sought to ask more questions of the Norwegian.

With a degree of sloppiness creating into Celtic’s play after the goal, Motherwell had a few encouraging moments. Campbell fired just beyond the far post from 10 yards before Liam Polworth fired a decent opening over from further out. Aarons then struck the outside of the post but was penalised for a high boot in any event.

James Forrest’s error then afforded Hylton another chance. Fraser Forster scrambled to his right to save a decent shot.

Griffiths might well have made it two perhaps even three, though. First he fired Olivier Ntcham’s excellent cut-back off target before missing a more forgivable chance by sending a dipping shot from the edge of the box onto the roof of the net.

Unlike seven days previously at McDiarmid Park, Celtic’s rapid start didn’t manifest itself in an unassailable lead at the interval.

Indeed, had it not been for Forster, Motherwell could have levelled matters just before Don Robertson’s whistle sounded.

Simunovic completely lost his footing while defending a routine cross. Aarons did his part, controlling the ball and letting fly with his left but the Celtic keeper did his too, stretching out a giant fist to send the ball round his near post. It should have been all the warning Celtic needed.

They certainly re-started as if their manager had plenty to say about how they ended the half. Within six minutes, they’d made considerable amends.

McGregor’s energy and desire took him to the byline before his vision came into play, his cut-back for Griffiths accurate and exposing woeful defending in the home defence. Griffiths was able to take his side – and did – before rolling home his fourth goal in six matches.

The tiring but impressive Aarons with replaced by Sherwin Seedorf. Another Forrest error gave the substitute an early opening but, like so much of Motherwell’s play, his shot lacked conviction.

The skill of Edouard at times was at times exquisite. His balletic dance on the right eliminated Lim Grimshaw. Griffiths thudded his cross off the bar with a header.

Quite how Olivier Ntcham didn’t wrap up the points, only he could explain. Griffiths’ back-heel played Edouard in beautifully. The Frenchman rolled in his compatriot only too see him fire over the top from just six yards.

McGregor’s next effort was true but straight at Mark Gillespie. Motherwell were hanging in there but would be put out of their misery soon enough.

Coming with 15 minutes remaining, McGregor’s was the pick of the bunch. Teed up by Forrest’s cross from the right, the midfielder’s first touch with his right preceded a majestic sweep of his left which took the ball into the top corner. Game over.

Ryan Christie replaced Griffiths and promptly drew a free kick from Declan Gallagher that brought the first booking of the game. Edouard stepped up and sent his trademark knuckle-ball free-kick into he top corner.