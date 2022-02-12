Mount has an ankle ligament injury, and the Chelsea star was seen leaving the Club World Cup final on crutches.

Mount has an ankle ligament injury, and the star was seen leaving the Club World Cup final on crutches.

MASON MOUNT will be out for a while after injuring his ankle ligaments.

Christian Pulisic replaced the Chelsea and England midfielder after he requested to leave the pitch just 31 minutes into the victorious Club World Cup final.

Mount exited the stadium on crutches and will be scanned when he returns to London on Sunday.

“Mason told me the ankle was still painful and didn’t feel good,” boss Thomas Tuchel said.

“An opponent slipped and badly injured his ligaments.”

Mount, 23, was seen hobbling around on the pitch during the celebrations, his right ankle heavily strapped.

Since breaking into the Chelsea first team, he has only missed four games.

Earlier in his career, however, he had ankle problems.

He missed four games earlier this season due to pain in his wisdom teeth.

“You don’t think your teeth will keep you from playing football,” he said to the Guardian.

“It really messed me up.”

It was a Newcastle game, and I was in excruciating pain when I awoke the next day.

“I was driving back to London, and it was the worst trip I’d ever taken.”

“I was tempted to just rip them out myself, but that would have been a bad idea.”

Chelsea won the Club World Cup, giving them a hat trick of club titles.

After Thiago Silva was penalized for the tiniest of handballs, Romelu Lukaku headed the Blues into the lead. Raphael Veiga then converted a penalty.

A tense game with few chances went to extra time, and it appeared that the game would go to penalties before yet another erroneous penalty decision handed the Blues their big chance.

Chelsea were crowned world champions after Kai Havertz scored the game-winning goal.

