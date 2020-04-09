Mourinho responds to criticism after Spurs’ social isolation breach

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho admits he was wrong to ignore government advice as he held a training session with Tanguy Ndombele.

Footage appeared of Mourinho guiding Ndombele through a training session on Hadley Common in north London.

Spurs stars Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also pictured elsewhere, jogging side by side in a video clip.

Reports have claimed the club were not happy with Mourinho’s decision to ignore government guidelines, and the Portuguese boss has now spoken out about his error in judgement.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” Mourinho told the Mirror.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

Meanwhile, a Tottenham Hotspur spokesperson has been quoted in national media as saying: “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors.”