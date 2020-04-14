Mourinho ‘to make deal difficult’ for Barca if they want £63m Spurs man

Jose Mourinho will try to scupper any interest from Barcelona in Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports in Spain.

Mourinho called out Tottenham’s record signing after a 1-1 draw at Burnley on March 7, saying the midfielder “has to give us more than he is giving us”.

The Portuguese felt he had reached breaking point with Ndombele, who has failed to deliver in his first season since a £63million summer move from Lyon.

The Frenchman has battled niggling fitness issues throughout the campaign, leading to Mourinho saying he is “always injured”, and when he has been fit there have been times that his work-rate has been questioned.

French publication L’Equipe claimed on Saturday that Ndombele is the subject of interest from Barcelona and that they could launch a summer bid.

And now Spanish newspaper Sport (via Sport Witness) report that the La Liga giants like the Spurs midfielder ‘very much’ with the presence of other French players at the club potentially playing a part in luring him to the Camp Nou.

Of course, there will be no developments in a deal until ‘details of the next transfer window are known’ with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world.

The newspaper adds that Mourinho’s ‘special kind of affection’ for Catalans will have a big say on the transfer with Sport Witness claiming that means he will ‘make everything as difficult as possible’.

