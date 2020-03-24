Mourinho told to ‘offload’ players to sign ‘world-class’ star

Jose Mourinho should “offload” some of his Tottenham squad “to sign a world-class player” in Philippe Coutinho, according to Paul Robinson.

Coutinho has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks, with Manchester United and Chelsea named as potential suitors.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly interested, too, in a player Barcelona no longer seem to want.

Tottenham had tried but failed to sign Coutinho last summer in a move that left former manager Mauricio Pochettino ‘fuming’, but replacement Mourinho has been told to pursue the Brazilian again.

Robinson, who spent four years at White Hart Lane, has suggested that some players should be sold to make room and funds available for Coutinho.

“I can see him [joining] a top-six Premier League side – Tottenham included,” he told Football Insider.

“You saw how good he was at Liverpool and when he went to Barca you expected big things from him but it did not work out and he got moved onto Bayern.

“The Premier League may be a realistic option for him. Whether it is Liverpool or Tottenham he would be an asset anywhere he went.

“Listen, if you can get a player like that then you have decisions to make on what you have in your squad. What does Jose want to work with?

“If you get the option to sign a world-class player like Coutinho you look at the squad and you offload in other areas to allow a player of that quality into your squad.”