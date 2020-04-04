Mourinho transfer plans in ‘grave danger’ as Spurs slash budget

A report claims that Tottenham are set to ‘significantly reduce’ their transfer budget this summer, leaving Jose Mourinho’s ‘plans in tatters’.

Spurs have faced a lot of criticism in recent days after announcing that they will furlough 550 members of their non-playing staff due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tottenham are among four Premier League clubs to announce a furlough of non-playing staff – which involves a reduction in their salaries to 80% – whilst their players’ lucrative deals remain intact.

And now the Daily Mail claims Spurs are ‘planning a range of cutbacks’ and will scale ‘back the club’s transfer fund’.

Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy have already discussed transfer plans for the next window with ‘central defence, full-back and centre-forward among the positions the club want to strengthen’.

However, the report in the Daily Mail continues by saying that ‘Mourinho’s hopes of strengthening are now in grave danger as club cut their cloth accordingly’.

