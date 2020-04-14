Mourinho’s hidden secret when he signed for Madrid

It happened on Friday, May 28, 2010. That day, José Mourinho was the new coach of Real Madrid. Florentino Pérez had reached a pact Massimo Moratti, president of Inter Milan, by paying eight million euros for the release clause of the Portuguese coach, who still had a contract with the Italian club. The official written termination of the agreement with Inter mentioned sixteen million, but the two presidents agreed on a final price of half.

It was an acquisition that Mourinho and the Madrid manager had agreed ten dates before, on May 18 of that year, with the knowledge of Moratti, who admitted Mourinho’s desire to achieve the old dream that his father told him: to reach Real Madrid . It was a change that Mou and Florentino had verbally signed four days and four nights before winning Inter the Champions League at the Bernabéu, in the stadium where the Portuguese would be the protagonist from that moment and until June 2013. But there, in that historic stadium , where Mourinho wrote a legend for Inter, the coach lived secret and exciting moments that ABC tells them now.

Mourinho and Materazzi had won the Champions League two hours earlier, sprayed with Italian sparkling wine. After the great party, alone, the two leaders of Inter on and off the field, spoke clearly. At the place where the bus usually parks, in a hug that lasted several minutes, Materazzi told Mourinho that he knew that his departure was ending an Inter era, a veteran team that would be remodeled. The team has never reached that level again for ten years

The 2009-10 Champions League final was played on May 22, 2010 at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Inter beat Bayern 2-0. It was a Saturday. It was the first edition of the best competition in the world in which a final was played at the weekend. It became the most watched sporting event of the year in the world: 109 million viewers, according to television studies. What no one saw what happened hours later in the stadium parking lot, after two hours of partying, of Italian sparkling wine (cava) sprayed by the bodies of Mourinho, Moratti and the footballers.

There, alone, Marco Materazzi told José Mourinho that he had drawn from a veteran team energies that he no longer knew they had, until he conquered the European Cup for Inter 45 years later.

After the victory, the big party, the joy of the Inter fans, they, Materazzi and Mourinho, went to talk together in the hall where the Real Madrid bus usually parks when it plays at home. There, alone, the old leader of Inter and Mourinho confessed a reciprocal feeling, as leaders on and off the field.

There, in the Bernabéu car park, Materazzi tearfully regretted that the Portuguese coach left. The player knew that the Champions League closed an unrepeatable year, an era, of a veteran squad that would need a complete remodel. Mourinho took the last juice from them and directed them to conquer the European Cup after 45 years of drought. Inter has not reached that level again in the next ten years that have passed until today.

There, the two of them alone, Materazzi explained to Mourinho that he had had great “bullies” in his career, but that he was the best he had ever seen

There, in that place, in that corner, Marco Materazzi cried embracing his favorite “allenatore”, the man who had managed to defeat the great Barcelona of Messi and Eto’o, the coach who had exploited those veteran energies who did not know that They had. Marco, the man who had provoked Zidane in 2006 until getting him expelled from the World Cup final, knew that with Mou’s farewell many things were going.

With tears, embraced for endless minutes, the Italian wished him luck for the future in that same stadium where they had made history.

There, alone, while the Inter party continued, Materazzi and Mourinho, far from the fuss, talked about the future. The footballer told the coach that after celebrating this Champions League he had set a very high bar when arriving at Real Madrid. I wish you good luck. Holding each other for minutes, the feeling said it all. Six days later he was officially coach of Real Madrid

It was a secret, intimate, historical conversation. Moratti was not there, nor were the companions. They were alone. Mourinho already knew that Madrid was his new home. He already had his residence, next to Cristiano Ronaldo. Six days later, he officially signed a contract that was already agreed in advance.

Mourinho tried to come free. He tried to convince Moratti to let him go free of charge. It was what he had promised if he got the Champions League. But then he asked for money. So, six days after the Interista title, Florentino Pérez flew to Milan to negotiate with Moratti and close the transfer of the man on the bench. The Spanish president said he would never pay the sixteen million. It closed at eight million. It was Friday, May 28.

Mourinho was introduced

at the Bernabéu of his secrets on Monday, May 31 at one in the afternoon. .