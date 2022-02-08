Mousa Dembele retires at the age of 34 after rejecting a new Guangzhou City contract to spend more time with his children.

Mousa Dembele, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.

The Chinese club Guangzhou FC has offered him a new contract, but he has turned it down.

And, despite the lack of a formal announcement, the Belgian has returned to Antwerp with his young children.

There’s still a chance he’ll sign a new deal, according to Belgian outlet HLN, but he let his previous offer expire.

Dembele moved to Guangzhou in 2019 after seven years at Tottenham Hotspur.

He began his Premier League career with Fulham, but his best years were spent in North London under Maurico Pochettino.

Following news of Dembele’s retirement, many have paid tribute to the Belgian, who became a fan favorite at Spurs.



