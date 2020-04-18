Moyes reveals only regret of decision to join Man United

The only regret David Moyes has about becoming Man United manager is that he left his Everton team behind.

Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford for an ill-fated 11-month spell in 2013 and 2014.

The Scot was sacked before the end of his first season after taking the reigning champions towards a mid-table finish, with interim manager Ryan Giggs guiding them to 7th and two places below Moyes’ former club.

Moyes claims that while he’ll “never be regretful for joining Man United”, he remains sad about what he left behind at Goodison Park.

“I think I’ll always look back and regret leaving Everton because of the team and the players I had built at that time,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“But I’ll never be regretful for joining Man United or doing what I’ve done.

“I’ve got to say every club I’ve been at has been great. Every club.

“Man United, Sunderland, have shown me different things. [I’ve] experienced different parts of it and I think that’s why now, when you get to this stage at this level, I think you’re in a better position to manage.

“I think when you’ve got over 900 hundred games under your belt, the majority of them in the Premier League, I think it gives you that experience of working at that level and working with different players.”

One, of course, got away. But no-one ever likes to ask him about that.

“Toni Kroos would certainly be the one,” he said when asked for his biggest transfer miss.

“At that time we were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.

“But I’ve got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to a lot of good players. We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

