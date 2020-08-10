MP calls for Euro 2021 games at Wembley to be played across country to aid Britain’s Covid recovery

EURO Championship games due to be played at Wembley should be staged around Britain to boost the coronavirus recovery nationwide, according to a leading MP.

Next year’s delayed Euro 2020 tournament will see three England games, a last 16 match, both semi finals and the final played at the national stadium, but acting Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has written to the FA and UEFA to have the games played across the UK.

They are calling for games to be played at St James’ Park, in Newcastle, Old Trafford, in Manchester, Anfield, in Liverpool, and Leicester’s King Power stadium instead.

Sir Ed told The Sun: “We should spread football cheers around our country, and let these matches give a kick-start to places hit hard by Covid.

“If it is safe, I want Boris Johnson to get his Government to work with UEFA and make use of the fantastic stadiums around the country. Let’s show off our whole country – we’re proud of every town and city, not just London.”

The letter, to FA Chief Mark Bullingham, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Sport can be a great healer to many and the rescheduled Men’s Euro 2020 fixtures next summer will be a tremendous opportunity to raise both the nation’s spirits and stimulate the economy across the nation.

“Currently England are scheduled to play all their group games in London. Wembley is also hosting a last 16 game, the semi-finals and final.

“England has some fantastic stadia across the country and it feels like a missed opportunity not to spread the joy that these games will bring and the inevitable boost to the economy around the regions.

“If it can be done, in a safe way, I’d urge you to work with UEFA to explore the possibility at spreading both the Euro 2020 fixtures and England’s warm-up games out around the country, in the same way that you have been able to do with the Women’s European Championship in 2022.”

Yesterday the FA said Euro scheduling was down to UEFA, and the governing body did not reply to comment.

