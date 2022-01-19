Mukansanga of Rwanda is the first female referee to officiate an AFCON match.

Mukansanga, 33, is the match official for Zimbabwe’s match against South Africa.

The match between Guinea and the United States of America will go down in history.

On Tuesday, Salima Mukansanga, a Rwandan national, became the first female referee to officiate an AFCON group match in 2021.

Mukansanga, 33, made history as the first African referee to officiate a match between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital, hosts a Guinea game.

At Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Zimbabwe defeated Guinea 2-1 in a Group B match.

Guinea qualified for the tournament’s round of 16 despite finishing second in its group.

Mukansanga previously served as the fourth official in an AFCON match between Guinea and Malawi in January.

