Munster’s young players overcame a Covid ‘crisis’ to beat Wasps and set their sights on Castres.

Munster’s young players overcome a Covid ‘crisis’ to beat Wasps and set their sights on Castres.

At the Ricoh Arena, five debutants started and helped Munster to a convincing Champions Cup victory over injury-plagued Wasps.

Munster defeats Wasps 14-35.

Two clubs that have won the European Champions Cup twice each did a good job of summoning a match worthy of the first round of this season’s pools from the ruins of more than 50 absent players – a number that sadly grew during an extraordinary and at times shambolic match marred by a harsh red card to Wasps captain Brad Shields in the first half.

Wasps No.8 Alfie Barbeary looked like an England international in the making, but he was nursing a tight hamstring and did not return after halftime.

Wasps’ emerging hooker Gabriel Oghre was helped off with a sprained ankle, flanker Nizaam Carr was also forced off, and Munster’s Ireland fly-half and goal kicker Joey Carbery was forced off late with a serious-looking arm injury.

With five debutants in the starting line-up and another seven on the bench, the Irish province were overjoyed with their mix of old sweats led by the redoubtable flanker-captain, Pete O’Mahony, and untested youth.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said they were on the verge of forfeiting the points on Saturday after eight positive Covid-19 tests, on top of an 18-man injury list that was boosted by four players pulling out on Sunday morning, including in-form back-rower Tom Willis.

Munster had 34 senior and academy players in various forms of isolation following a recent trip to red-list South Africa, and Ian Costello, the academy’s head coach, was in temporary charge.

On the plus side, most of their Ireland internationals were held back from that South Africa trip, leaving them with a strong core of quality here in Coventry, where they won their second European title in 2008 after defeating Saracens in the semi-final – though Munster have not reached those heights since.

In the build-up, O’Mahony was forced to explain a four-letter good-luck message he sent to a local junior team in Limerick, but the 32-year-old got the game started with a cross-field chase-down of Wasps’ Wales flanker Thomas Young in the second minute.

Two of Munster’s four bonus points.

