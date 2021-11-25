Mura vs Tottenham – LIVE STREAMING, SCORES, TV CHANNELS, AND TEAM NEWS – Europa Conference League latest news

TOTTENHAM can qualify for the Europa Conference League knockout stages with a win over Mura tonight.

Antonio Conte’s side thrashed the hosts 5-1 in the reverse fixture, and if they beat Mura and Rennes beat Vitesse Arnhem, they will advance to the next round.

From 4.15 p.m., keep up with the latest with our live blog…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport broadcasts every match of this year’s competition.

This game can be seen on BT Sport 2.

At 5 p.m., coverage will begin.

You can get a free three-month trial to BT Sport if you have an EE phone contract.

To enroll, just text SPORT to 150.

You are free to cancel at any time.

The hosts will be without Ziga Skoflek, who is currently out with an injury and will have to watch the game from the stands once more.

Mura are not concerned about any other injuries as they seek their first point of the season.

Spurs have brought back Oliver Skipp, who could start fringe players such as Tanguy Ndombele, Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon, and Steven Bergwijn.

Christian Romero is out with an injury, and Giovani Lo Celso is a major question mark.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]