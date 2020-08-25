Murphy names the one ‘thing’ about possible Liverpool signing

Danny Murphy says the only doubt he has about Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara is their already healthy numbers in central midfield.

Thiago has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool throughout the summer, with some reports suggesting he had even agreed a four-year contract ahead of a move to Anfield

However, the Premier League champions have reservations over spending £23m or so on a 29-year-old with less than 12 months left on his Bayern Munich deal, particularly in the current economic climate.

And Murphy would love to see Thiago at Anfield but reckons one player could be disappointed next term as “they’ve got six players already for the three positions”.

Murphy told talkSPORT: “I’m a fan of his anyway, but Thiago in the middle of the pitch for Bayern, unbelievable performance [against PSG]. Brilliant, he was, on and off the ball.

“What a signing he’ll be if Liverpool get him.

“He can play in a four, holding, because he’s tenacious enough and he’s athletic enough.

“He reads the game really well and he dictates tempo, he can slow the game down and speed it up, and not many players can do that.

“He can also play ahead of someone holding, like Fabinho, and get forward a bit more and play the through balls and be more creative.

“He’s one of the best.

“The thing is that Liverpool midfield has been amazing, really, and it’s so competitive – they’ve got six players already for the three positions.

“[Jordan] Henderson, [Georginio] Wijnaldum and Fabinho are the three, who Klopp normally plays in the big games, then you’ve got [James] Milner, [Naby] Keita and [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain as back-up!”