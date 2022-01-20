Murray vs Daniel LATEST score, Djokovic may sue Australia for £3.2 million, Raducanu updates

LIVE from the Australian Open: Murray vs Daniel, Djokovic could sue Australia for £3.2 million, Raducanu updates

THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN is in full swing, but the reigning champion is absent.

After being DEPORTED from Australia, Novak Djokovic flew back to Serbia via Dubai.

After French MPs backed the vaccine pass law, Djokovic’s participation in the French Open could be canceled.

On the court, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are both in action today, and we’ll keep you up to date with all the action right here.

In the meantime, Djokovic’s absence means that if Daniil Medvedev wins in Melbourne, he will become the world number one.

This morning, he has a fascinating match against Nick Kyrgios.

Andy Murray’s most recent performance

Murray has struggled with injury since 2017, and has only advanced past the second round of a Grand Slam once.

That happened at Wimbledon last year, when a raucous home crowd watched him lose in the third round to Denis Shapovalov.

The 34-year-old is still on the mend and has looked back in the saddle in recent weeks, reaching his first final since 2019 in Sydney.

He may have lost to Aslan Karatsev in that match, but he defeated Basilashvili 3-1 last year at Wimbledon.

Murray will be hoping to build on his strong start to 2022 now that his hip problems appear to be behind him.

Taro Daniel of Japan is up against Murray today.

The schedule of Raducanu’s trophy hunting

In order to win the Australian Open, Emma Raducanu is working out 12 hours a day and has cut out socializing.

“I don’t like hanging out and talking to anyone,” the young Brit told reporters.

I’m simply going through the motions of my training.

“Then it’s lunch, recovery, and then it’s back to training.”

Then there’s the gym, followed by more recovery.

“So I’ll be here from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m..”

“I have no idea what’s going on!”

The Kyrgios effect is a phenomenon that occurs when a player has a

According to Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open wouldn’t be the same without Kyrgios performing in the infamous John Cain Arena.

“I honestly feel like it’s not the Australian Open if you don’t watch a night match of Kyrgios on John Cain (Arena),” Osaka exclaimed.

“He’s on the court all the time.”

His serve was outstanding, in my opinion.

My serve percentage wasn’t as high as his, I believe.

“But it was great to see him again and see the crowd so pumped up.”

‘Covid is probably used by a lot of players.’

Covid is rife at the Australian Open, according to Alexander Zverev, because players aren’t routinely tested.

"We…," he said.

