Musiala, a teen sensation for Bayern Munich, contracts coronavirus.

Musiala, a teen sensation for Bayern Munich, has been infected with the coronavirus.

According to the German club, he is doing well after being placed in isolation at home.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Jamal Musiala, a teen sensation for Bayern Munich, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the German football club announced on Wednesday.

“Jamal Musiala, 18, of FC Bayern Munich, has tested positive for coronavirus.

He is doing well at home and is being isolated,” Bayern Munich said in a statement.

Musiala has been a Bayern Munich attacking midfielder since 2020, and he won the German Bundesliga in both 2020 and 2021.

Musiala made 27 appearances for his club this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Bayern Munich has him under contract until 2026.

Musiala is a dual citizen, with a passport from both the United Kingdom and the United States.