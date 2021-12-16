Muslera of Galatasaray suffered a serious knee injury, according to the Istanbul team.

The 35-year-old’s left medial collateral ligament was torn during a match, according to the club.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Fernando Muslera, who has been a regular with Galatasaray in Istanbul since 2011, suffered a major knee ligament injury on Monday, according to the Turkish football club.

Muslera, 35, was diagnosed with a high-grade medial collateral ligament (MCL) tear in his left knee following tests at an Istanbul hospital, Galatasaray said in a statement Tuesday.

In addition, the Uruguayan international’s anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was stretched.

Galatasaray also stated that the veteran goalkeeper has started treatment.

Muslera’s return, however, is in doubt due to his injuries.

Muslera collided with his teammate Christian Luyindama during Galatasaray’s 1-0 loss to Demir Grup Sivasspor in a Spor Toto Super Lig away match on Monday night.

On a stretcher, Galatasaray’s goalkeeper was removed from the game.

Muslera has played 412 times for Galatasaray since joining the Lions from Lazio in Italy in 2011.

He was instrumental in the club’s five Turkish Super Lig titles (2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2019), as well as four Turkish Cups and five Turkish Super Cups.

Muslera, who also serves as captain of the senior team, is under contract with Galatasaray until 2024.