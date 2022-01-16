Who is Mustafa Ali, a WWE wrestler?

Mustafa Ali is a WWE wrestler who has been with the company since 2016.

On Sunday, he took to Twitter to request his release from the network.

Adeel Alam is the real name of Mustafa Ali.

He was born in Bolingbrook, Illinois on March 28, 1986, and is the youngest of three brothers.

The 35-year-old wrestler is of Pakistani and Indian descent, and he has wanted to be a professional wrestler since he was a child.

He worked as a police officer in Homewood, Illinois for four years before beginning his wrestling career to help support his family.

Ali and his wife, Uzma, have been married since 2010.

The couple has a son and two daughters.

Ali didn’t sign a full-time contract with WWE until 2016.

He is most well-known for his work on SmackDown, but he has also competed in the Cruiserweight Classic.

“No stranger to thrilling moments inside the squared circle,” according to WWE, “Ali puts his extensive in-ring ability on full display when he executes the jaw-dropping 054, a reverse 450 splash on the blue brand.”

In his six years with the organization, Ali has never won a championship.

On January 16, 2022, Ali took to Twitter to officially request his release from the WWE.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” he wrote in his post.

Despite my best efforts, I will be unable to deliver this message while working for WWE. As a result, I am requesting WWE’s release.”

According to Wrestling News, Ali had been dissatisfied with WWE on several occasions, including being left off the WrestleMania 37 card and having his storyline last November scrapped because it was too controversial.

It’s still unclear what message Ali is trying to send through his wrestling that he can’t seem to get across through WWE.

According to Fightful reporter Sean Ross Sapp, Ali had a heated exchange with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon near the end of 2021.

“Fightful Select has learned that Mustafa Ali’s WWE absence since November may have been caused by an argument with Vince McMahon,” he wrote on Twitter.

There hasn’t been any word on whether Ali’s request has been granted yet.

Ali’s net worth is estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

All American Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, Proving Ground Pro, and Jersey All Pro Wrestling have all featured him.

