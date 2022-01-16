Mustafa Ali’s WWE career is in jeopardy following a public spat with Vince McMahon, which resulted in him being removed from television for three months.

Mustafa Ali’s WWE career is in jeopardy following a scathing feud with Vince McMahon that has seen him banned from television for the past three months.

The 35-year-old former cop joined WWE in 2016 and hasn’t wrestled since November.

According to Fightful reporter Sean Ross Sapp, the Illinois native and McMahon had a heated exchange near the end of 2021.

“Fightful Select has learned that Mustafa Ali’s WWE absence since November may have been caused by an argument with Vince McMahon,” he tweeted.

Ali has since taken to social media to demand that WWE terminate his contract.

“I have a message that is much larger than my professional wrestling dreams,” the SmackDown star said.

“I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE, despite my best efforts.”

“As a result, I’m requesting WWE’s release.”

Ali has never won a WWE championship in his six years with the company.

There has been no word on whether Ali’s request has been granted, but in December, WWE agreed to let Toni Storm go after she demanded to leave.

Ali claimed in an October interview with the Metro that McMahon told him he was ‘too nice.’

“I was struggling to maintain television presence even before the pandemic,” he said, “and I know it was all character-based.”

“When you pitch a million and one ideas for stories, characters, promos, and everything else and you’re always told you’re great, but nothing happens, you start blaming everyone but yourself.”

“You’re scratching your head after sitting at home for seven months and then returning to Monday Night RAW to pick up a few victories, only to return to not being on Monday Night RAW and now being stuck on Main Event.”

“Like, what do I have to do?” “And then you realize you have to go ask the tough questions.”

“I approached Vince McMahon and asked, ‘What am I missing?’ [He said], ‘Too polished, too clean, too nice, I don’t know if you have it in you!'”