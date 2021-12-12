Mustafa Cengiz, the former Galatasaray chairman, has died.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Mustafa Cengiz, the former chairman of Galatasaray, died on Sunday, according to the Turkish sports club.

Cengiz, the club’s 37th president, took office in January 2018 and will remain in office until June 2021.

Galatasaray won the Turkish top-tier Super Lig twice in his three-and-a-half-year tenure, in 2018 and 2019.

Following Cengiz’s death, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Trabzonspor all expressed their sorrow on social media.

In the meantime, Galatasaray and Yeni Malatyaspor met in a Sunday Spor Toto Super Lig match, with both teams observing a minute of silence for Cengiz before the game.

He was 71 years old.