‘My books allowed people to do crazy things,’ says ultrarunning legend Dean Karnazes.

The man who spurred a generation of trail runners to take up the sport has lost his purity, which is why he still runs 150 miles a week.

It’s almost time for New Year’s resolutions.

People apply for places in marathons, triathlons, and trail races as part of their new year’s self-improvement drive.

However, one issue is that everyone else appears to have the same idea.

Outside of the major city marathons, endurance races are extremely popular – far more so than they were 15 or 20 years ago, when a hopeful athlete could almost guarantee a spot in their preferred event.

Even the toughest races are now massively oversubscribed.

This year, nearly four times as many people applied for the 100-mile Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc, which sends runners around the iconic mountain every summer.

If you apply for a spot on the start line of the most well-known US ultramarathon, the Western States Endurance Run in California (which is also 100 miles long), you have a 1% chance of getting in.

And Dean Karnazes, who has won the Western States 11 times in under 24 hours, may share some of the blame.

His book, Ultramarathon Man, was published 15 years ago and has inspired thousands of people to take up the sport.

The way it depicted all-night runs fueled by pizza deliveries as both difficult and achievable – not to mention enjoyable – inspired many (including this writer) to take their own journey into the realms of running even further.

Karnazes tells me from his home in northern California, “I think my book gave people permission to do crazy things.”

“Some people point the finger at me and say I’m to blame for all these over-subscribed races because I popularized the sport.”

For better or worse, I suppose I played a small role in the development.

“I don’t see any drawbacks,” says the author.

Everyone benefits from increased participation in running and ultrarunning.

Because you rely on the air you breathe and the trails you run on, you become more environmentally conscious when you run.

You’re in better shape and have more time to spend with your family and friends.

“Except for the, I don’t see many drawbacks.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Dean Karnazes: ‘My books gave people permission to do crazy things,’ says ultrarunning legend