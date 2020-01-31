‘My first thought? S***!’: Eberl’s reaction to Dortmund signing Haaland

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl’s has revealed what he thought to Bundesliga title rivals Borussia Dortmund signing Erling Braut Haaland.

The 19-year-old forward has already scored five goals in less than an hour on the pitch for his new club.

Dortmund are currently two points off third-placed Monchengladbach as they fight it out with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig for glory.

And Eberl has conceded that rivals Dortmund have made a brilliant addition in Haaland.

‘My first thought? S***!’ he told Nitro, as reported by Goal. ‘Can you say that?

‘It’s a piece of the puzzle that the were missing. Our competitor in the Bundesliga has made a great transfer.’