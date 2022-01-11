‘My Pandita’ – Arturo Vidal cuddles up to girlfriend Sonia Isaza in front of a 1990s Fiat Panda.

‘My Pandita’ – Arturo Vidal cuddles up to girlfriend Sonia Isaza in front of a Fiat Panda from the 1990s.

ARTURO VIDAL showed his affection for two significant people in his life: Sonia Isaza and his Fiat Panda.

Vidal sat in the Panda, a retro model of the Italian classic from the 1990s, while the two posed together.

When Vidal, 34, drove the Panda to Inter Milan training last year, he drew a lot of attention.

He obviously cares a lot about the car.

“There is nothing better and that gives me more energy than to get home and have my mommy Sonia Isaza and my pandita waiting for me,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Inter star was photographed kissing his girlfriend on the cheek while holding her in his arms in one of the photos.

“I love you, my love,” Isaza, who is from the Colombian city of Pereira, said in response to the post.

“My Majesty!”

The bodybuilder has 3.2 million Instagram followers, thanks in part to her gym videos, but she’s far behind Vidal’s 16.2 million.

The couple started dating in 2018, but their relationship has had its ups and downs.

There were rumors that the couple split in January 2020 after they stopped following each other on social media; Isaza was also caught on camera singing song lyrics that hinted at a split.

After seemingly patching up their problems, they were back posing together months later.

