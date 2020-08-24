‘My partner in crime’: Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies & PSG girlfriend Jordyn Huitema are POWER COUPLE of the Champions League

19-year-old forward Jordyn Huitema, who has been declared an “amazing woman” by boyfriend Alphonso Davies, could make the pair the first ever couple to simultaneously win the Champions League in her role as a forward for Paris.

Despite losing the men’s final to Davies and all-conquering Bayern, the French giants still have hope of securing the women’s trophy thanks to the efforts of Huitema and her Paris Saint-Germain Feminine teammates.

While Bayern Munich Women were falling to a 2-1 defeat against reigning champions Lyon in their quarterfinal on Saturday, Huitema and PSG edged past Women’s Super League side Arsenal to set up an all-French clash in the final four.

Heavily-backed Lyon have been as dominant in the women’s game over recent years as Bayern were in the Champions League this season, and Huitema knows that an upset will be required if she is to follow in the footsteps of Davies, who became the first Canadian to play in the competition final on Sunday.

Davies and Huitema were named as Canada Under-17s players of the year in 2017, which was around the same time that the teenagers started dating.

She made her international debut as a 15-year-old and became Canada’s second-youngest goalscorer just after her 16th birthday, scoring twice in a 6-0 home win over Costa Rica in front of more than 20,000 fans.

Her senior career began when she joined Paris last year, and she has become known for featuring in the goofy TikTok videos that have made 19-year-old Davies a hit with fans, swapping clothes with the starlet, singing and clowning around in between the serious business of top-level matches.

When Davies turned 18, the pair posed in costumes as Huitema described the former Vancouver Whitecaps prodigy as “my partner in crime”.

They have visited Disneyland Paris together, where Bundesliga champion Davies told his Instagram following of more than two million: “Three years with this amazing woman – can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

Huitema was in Bilbao ahead of her own date with destiny while Davies won the Champions League, and he responded to her post ahead of PSG Feminine’s quarterfinal by saying: “Let’s go.”

Davies broke the Bundesliga speed record this season when he was recorded to have run at nearly 23mph at one point during a match.

Speaking after Bayern’s 1-0 win in the men’s final, Davies said: “Growing up in cold Edmonton, coming to Europe and winning the Champions League with a great club like Bayern is everything you can ask for.

“I want to inspire people with my story.

“It goes to show that if you set your mind to it, you can do anything.”