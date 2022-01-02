MyCole Pruitt, a Titans tight end, suffered a horrific ankle injury.

MyCole Pruitt, a Titans tight end, sustained a horrific ankle injury.

The Tennessee Titans are winning against the Miami Dolphins this afternoon, but they just suffered a major personnel loss.

MyCole Pruitt, a tight end, was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Pruitt was injured while blocking on a running play in the second quarter.

You can watch the video here, but be warned.

It’s a bit gory and disgusting.

Titans TE MyCole Pruitt Suffered Gruesome Ankle Injury

