MyCole Pruitt, a Titans tight end, suffered a horrific ankle injury.

MyCole Pruitt, a Titans tight end, sustained a horrific ankle injury.
The Tennessee Titans are winning against the Miami Dolphins this afternoon, but they just suffered a major personnel loss.
MyCole Pruitt, a tight end, was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.
Pruitt was injured while blocking on a running play in the second quarter.
You can watch the video here, but be warned.
It’s a bit gory and disgusting.
Titans TE MyCole Pruitt Suffered Gruesome Ankle Injury
Tough scene in Nashville. MyCole Pruitt is on the ground. Cart is out. Titans staff all around him. The entire stadium is standing up.
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 2, 2022