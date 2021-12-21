Myles Garrett, a Browns defensive end, provides an update on his injury.

Myles Garrett, a defensive end for the Browns, gives an injury update.

Myles Garrett, the Browns’ defensive end, was clearly not at full strength throughout Monday night’s game.

Garrett gave an update on his health after the loss.

Garrett revealed to reporters that he has a sore groin.

He admitted that the injury is new, but that he doesn’t feel sorry for himself because “everyone is playing through something.”

Garrett is expected to play this Saturday against the Packers, regardless of whether or not he will miss any time.

Garrett told Ashley Bastock, “You’re going to have to kill me to get me off that field.”

“Or you’ll have to break my leg and euthanize me.”

