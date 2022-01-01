Myles Garrett’s Brutally Honest Admission to Ben Roethlisberger

On Monday night, Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely play his final home game.

Myles Garrett is putting the finishing touches on his wedding attire.

On Friday, Garrett was asked about Big Ben’s possible retirement.

The star pass rusher said he won’t miss playing against the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Garrett admitted that he didn’t know what to think of Roethlisberger, but he did praise him.

“I will miss his presence in the game,” Garrett told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, “but I will not miss going up against him and the rivalry between us.”

“I’m looking forward to new experiences, challenges, quarterbacks, and people to welcome into the front yard.”

Garrett is known for erecting a graveyard in his front yard, complete with “tombstones” of quarterbacks he has sacked.

He should expect at least one more sack of the 18-year veteran on Monday night, given his desire to “send Roethlisberger out with a bang.”