Nadal overcomes excruciating stomach pains to defeat Shapovalov at the Australian Open and keep his Grand Slam dream alive.

Nadal overcomes agonizing stomach pains to beat Shapovalov in the Australian Open and maintain his record Grand Slam dream.

At this year’s Australian Open, the Spaniard faced his toughest opponent yet, and was pushed to his physical limits over four hours before winning 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3.

He will have time to rest and recover before facing either Gael Monfils of France or Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the final four on Friday.

Some may argue that the possibility of moving ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Slam standings for the first time was aided by the Serbian’s controversial deportation at the start of the tournament due to a Covid visa dispute.

Shapovalov, who is coached by Jamie Delgado, Andy Murray’s former mentor, refused to be defeated in three sets, but he surely missed a real chance to beat a legend of the sport.

Nadal was not at his best on Rod Laver Arena, serving a record 11 double-faults and struggling physically in the heat.

He needed a medical evaluation from a doctor at the end of the fourth set, and he used the air-conditioning tube next to his bench to cool down on several occasions.

Given the circumstances, Nadal, who has only won this title once before in 2009, described it as an emotional victory.

“I’m not sure how I won that,” he admitted.

It had been a long, hot day, and I was completely destroyed.

I didn’t prepare for this, and at the start of the fifth, I got a little lucky.

“I felt fantastic at the start of the game.

Playing a talented, aggressive player like Denis is difficult.

He was dishing out massive serves, especially on the second.

“At the start of the third, I got my chance.

As he pushed me, I began to feel tense.

Being in the semi-finals is incredible.

“I complained of stomach discomfort.

They checked but everything was fine when I asked if they could do something.

“I took some pills to help with my stomach issue.”

I was fortunate that I was serving well in the fifth.

“Having two days off is critical.

I am no longer twenty-one years old.

It will be wonderful to have some time off after this match.

“For the past week and a half, the conditions here haven’t been too bad.

I’m hoping you had a fantastic tennis match.

I certainly hope so…

