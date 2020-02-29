Nadal strolls into the Acapulco final

Los Angeles (AFP) – Rafael Nadal used a steady stream of forehand winners and a lot of precision to secure his spot in the ATP Mexico Open final with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win against Grigor Dimitrov.

The two-time tournament winner will be the favorite to claim his third Acapulco title when he faces Taylor Fritz in the final on Saturday.

It was 15 years ago that Nadal, number 2 in the world, won here for the first time. He also won in 2013 and improved to 18-2 overall in this event.

“I’m very happy. A great win against one of the best players in the world and a good friend,” said Nadal after his one-sided win on Friday night. “I think I increased my level during the game, so it’s positive for me.”

The top seed won the first match ball. He fell 0:30 in the last game, but rallied to win the next four points.

On the match ball, Dimitrov, the seventh seed, hit a backhand that cut off the top of the net and jumped in. But it was hanging in the air just long enough for Nadal to run forward and blow up a forehand that the Bulgarian had no chance of.

Nadal continued his dominance from Dimitrov and improved to 13: 1. Nadal has lost only 20 games in his first four games this week and still has to lose one set.

Fritz, who was not seeded, defeated his compatriot John Isner in the other semi-finals 2: 6, 7: 5, 6: 3.

“He plays well. He has a great serve, fantastic shots from the baseline. It will be a difficult question,” said Nadal about Fritz. “I know I have to do my best and I hope to be ready for it.”

This is the first meeting between Nadal and 22-year-old Fritz.

The second set was almost identical to the first set, with Dimitrov taking a 2-0 lead early on before Nadal stormed back.

Nadal ended the night with a six-game run. His last forehand winner ended the game after an hour and 41 minutes.