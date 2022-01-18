Former Manchester City player Nadia Nadim tells how she escaped Afghanistan as a child and went on to become a doctor.

Former Manchester City player Nadia Nadim tells her inspirational story of escaping Afghanistan as a child and becoming a doctor.

Despite being forced to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban assassinated her father, NADIA NADIM has accomplished some remarkable things in her life.

After rising to the top of the sport after arriving in Denmark as a refugee, the football heroine has now realized her dream of becoming a doctor.

Nadim, a striker for Racing Louisville in the United States, has spent the last five years juggling her career and studies in medicine.

And the multilingual former Manchester City player congratulated her on her accomplishments via social media.

Being a doctor is an incredible achievement for a forward who discovered her passion for football while living in a refugee camp in Denmark.

Nadim, who turned 34 earlier this month, was born in Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city, west of Kabul.

In the desert in 2000, Taliban forces kidnapped her father, an Afghan Army general named Rabani.

Nadim, who was 11 at the time, never saw her father again after the Taliban took over the country by force.

The family of the Danish ace found out later that he had been killed.

At that point, Hamida, the striker’s mother, and the striker’s four sisters made the decision to flee Afghanistan.

In a Sky Sports interview last September, Nadim said, “I have very fond memories of the country, of our life, of the safe environment.”

The narrator explains, “I had my mother and father with me.”

The second half of my story takes place during the war, after my father was killed.

“Those aren’t happy memories; there was a lot of chaos and horror.”

“In the end, it was made extremely difficult for us to function, see a future, or feel safe as a family.”

To fund their escape, Nadim’s family was forced to sell nearly all of their belongings, including their home.

They made it to Pakistan using forged passports before embarking on a long truck journey to Italy, London, and finally Denmark.

Soon after their arrival, they were taken to a refugee camp in the countryside.

The Racing Louisville star saw a group of girls playing football there, and it sparked an interest in the sport that would change her life.

Last year, Nadim told SportBible, “We used to just stand outside the fences and watch the girls play football.”

In my mind’s eye, it was crystal clear.

“When I saw that, I really wanted to be on that field.”

“This is exactly what I was hoping to do.”

To me, everything seemed to be moving at a glacial pace.”

Nadim is the kind of person who…

In a nutshell, here’s what’s new at Infosurhoy.