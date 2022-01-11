‘Nail that person right away,’ says Rio Ferdinand, claiming Man United made a mistake by failing to deal with disgruntled players.

‘Nail that person immediately,’ says Rio Ferdinand of Manchester United’s failure to deal with disgruntled players.

The Red Devils legend believes United’s management has ‘let stuff slide too much,’ and that players and agents are causing problems.

United beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick was fighting dressing room rifts and cliques, SunSport exclusively revealed ahead of the match.

However, Ferdinand stated that the club must shoulder some of the blame.

“I think Man United’s biggest mistake in recent years is allowing certain players and people externally who are part of players’ circles and networks to publicly disrespect the club,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“They haven’t slammed the door in their faces and put the people where they belong.”

“You can’t allow that because the minute you allow that one step out of line, other players and people in their circles start thinking, ‘oh he got away with it, I’ll say what I want because there aren’t any repercussions – my player isn’t going to come under any type of fire at the club.’

“No,” says the speaker.

You immediately nail that person, and I don’t get it… that’s the mistake the football club’s hierarchy has made in recent years.

“They’ve let a lot of things slide.

Those individuals must be drilled.”

Although Ferdinand did not name him, Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has previously been accused of being a thorn in the side.

Rangnick told his players to stop moaning and get the season back on track, despite the negative vibes surrounding Man Utd at the moment.

“We have players whose contracts are up this summer,” he explained.

We may have one or two players under contract who want to leave.

“It’s about the players dealing with it in a professional manner; everyone has the opportunity to show up for training, to show up, and to play.”

“If this isn’t the case, then the player, the club, and the agents must discuss the situation.”

“As far as I can tell, the players have handled it professionally thus far.”

I’m sorry, but I’m out of words.

“If I discover that is not the case, I will speak directly with the players about it.”

