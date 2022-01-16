Nani, a cult hero for Manchester United, makes an immediate impact for Venezia, setting up a goal just one minute after coming off the bench.

Nani, a cult hero for Manchester United, makes an immediate impact for Venezia by setting up a goal just one minute after coming off the bench.

Nani, a former Manchester United midfielder, made an immediate impact for Venezia, coming off the bench to provide an assist after only one minute on the pitch.

On Friday, the 35-year-old agreed to an 18-month contract with the newly promoted team in Serie A.

Nani only needed a minute off the bench to make an impact on his Venezia debut.

AKyyavq6Bm (@AKyyavq6Bm) (@AKyyavq6Bm) (@AKyyavq6Bm) (

And he wasted no time in establishing himself, as he assisted his new club in securing a crucial point in their fight to avoid relegation.

With 18 minutes remaining, Venezia was 1-0 down to Empoli, a mid-table team.

Manager Paolo Zanetti introduced Nani as a fresh attacking threat in an attempt to find an equalizer.

And it was a brilliant decision on the part of the Venezia coach.

The ex-Red Devils man played a neat one-two with Nedim Bajrami just 60 seconds into his debut before darting into the penalty area.

He slid the ball into the path of fellow substitute David Okereke, who slammed the ball into the net.

Nani dashed off to join the rest of his new teammates and fans in jubilant celebrations.

Venezia has moved two points clear of the relegation zone in their bid to avoid relegation to Serie B.

Nani, meanwhile, has returned to European football after three seasons with Orlando City in the Major League Soccer.

Prior to that, he spent a third season with Sporting Lisbon, scoring 12 goals in 33 appearances.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

He also played for Manchester United for eight years, the majority of which was under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Between 2007 and 2015, Nani scored 40 goals in 230 appearances for the Old Trafford club.

He won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, and two League Cups during his time with United.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.