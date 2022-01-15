Nani, a former Manchester United winger, has joined Venezia in Serie A, where he has been described as “one of the most talented wingers of his generation.”

Nani, a former Manchester United player, has signed an 18-month contract with Venezia in Serie A.

The 35-year-old was dubbed “one of the best wingers of his generation” by the Italian club.

From 2007 to 2015, he made 230 appearances for United.

Despite his 41 goals and 73 assists during that time, the title of “best winger of a generation” may be a stretch.

Venezia is currently 17th in Serie A, one point above the relegation zone.

“Nani joins Venezia FC,” the club said in a statement.

“One of his generation’s most gifted wingers.

“Among his many achievements are a European Championship, a Champions League, four Premier League titles, and three Portuguese Cups.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Nani has signed a contract that runs from 2022 to 2023.”

“I am really happy to have signed for @veneziafc!” Nani said on Instagram.

“It’s an honor to be a part of such a spectacular project in such a lovely city.”

“It’s time to get down to business and give everything I have for the team and the fans.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

“Andiamo!” exclaims the narrator.

Nani joined United from Sporting Lisbon and returned to the Portuguese club for a brief period before permanently leaving Old Trafford for Fenerbahce in 2015.

He has since played in the MLS for Valencia, Lazio, and Orlando.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS