Naomi Osaka fulfills her New Year’s resolution, but she will face tougher opponents in Melbourne.

Naomi Osaka achieves her New Year’s resolution at the Australian Open 2022, but she will face tougher opponents in Melbourne.

Osaka won in straight sets against Brengle and will now face Amanda Anisimova.

Naomi Osaka set a goal for herself at the start of 2022, and the reigning Australian Open champion certainly met it during her second-round win over Madison Brengle.

Osaka’s 2021 season ended in September at the US Open, after she took a four-month break to focus on her mental health after winning in Melbourne.

“I’m the type of person who cares a little bit too much about the results and the ranking and stuff like that, and I just need to find a way to enjoy the game again,” Osaka said ahead of her return to Australia for the Australian swing.

Because that’s why I started playing in the first place.”

This was evident in the early stages of Osaka’s match on Wednesday, when she defeated Brengle 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the third round.

Osaka smiled as she made a couple of first-set errors, which was perhaps appropriate given that she sailed through the first set in under 20 minutes.

On Eurosport’s commentary, former British No. 1 Johanna Konta said, “It’s nice to see her smiling out there and seeing the funny side of shots.”

The smiles were fewer in the second set, as Osaka was forced to work hard and recover from a break down as the unforced-error count increased.

“It’s gotten a little serious now.”

To be fair, there weren’t as many smiles,” Konta added, and Osaka responded with two breaks of her own to seal the match.

“I’m trying not to do that [rate my level],” Osaka said afterward, when asked about her recent form after starting the year 5-0.

I’ll never be satisfied if I compare myself to others; instead, I’m focusing on one game at a time.”

Osaka’s victory in a difficult second set could be a blessing in disguise as she prepares to face Amanda Anisimova, a 20-year-old Russian.

“I know she has a really good return and great backhand,” Osaka added.

I believe we’ll both take a chance.

It’s fun for me to play against the younger players because I used to be one.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy