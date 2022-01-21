Naomi Osaka loses the first set of the Australian Open 2022 against world No. 60 Amanda Anisimova.

In a hard-fought match against world No. 60 Amanda Anisimova, Naomi Osaka loses her first set of the Australian Open 2022.

In the fourth round, the winner of this match may face world No. 1 Ash Barty.

Amanda Anisimova has taken defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka to a deciding set in Melbourne.

Despite world No 60 Anisimova’s shaky start, which included two double faults in the first game, Osaka won the first set 6-4.

Anisimova received a break midway through the second set, which she won 6-3 after limiting Osaka to only seven winners – compared to her 15 – to force the decider.

The winner of this match may face Ashleigh Barty, who is currently playing No 30 seed Camila Giorgi on Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka 0-0* 15-30: Anisimova served first, hoping to make a statement.

There were instead visible nerves.

Osaka was awarded two break points after a second double fault, and despite saving both, Anisimova was unable to deny her opponent an early break at the third attempt.

Osaka 3-1* 15-0: Anisimova got down low in the middle of the baseline before sending down a crunching backhand winner.

Osaka 5-3* 0-0: A forehand winner on the run was arguably Osaka’s best shot of the first set, and while there was little to separate the two on paper, it was moments like this that helped her win the opener.

Osaka 6-4 *1-0, Anisimova in front: After saving two break points, the second with a brave backhand winner, Osaka denied Anisimova for the third time when going toe-to-toe with the American and forcing the error.

Osaka 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4 *1-3, Anisimova 6-4

There will be more coming soon.

Naomi Osaka drops her first set of Australian Open 2022 in hard-fought clash with world No 60 Amanda Anisimova