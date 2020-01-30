Napoli 2-1 Juventus: Visitors’ lead at the top of Serie A table cut to just three points

Goals from Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne saw Juventus’ lead at the top of Serie A cut to just three points after their 2-0 defeat against Napoli.

Zielinski gave the hosts the lead after following up on the rebound after his international team-mate Wojciech Szczesny pushed Insigne’s long-range drive into his path.

Insigne then turned goalscorer after his volley from Jose Callejon’s shot beat Szczesny after taking a slight deflection off Matthijs de Ligt.

Cristiano Ronaldo poked home in the final minute of normal time following Alex Meret’s mistake but the Napoli goalkeeper atoned for his error by saving from Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus’ final attack.

It had taken Juventus more than an hour to manage a single shot on target during the clash at the San Paolo.

The result comes as a massive blow to Maurizio Sarri on his return to Naples in a game in which his Juventus side missed the chance to go six points clear after Inter Milan’s 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari earlier on Sunday.

Sarri was also not given a fond welcome to the Stadio San Paolo as he was jeered by fans of his former side.

There had also been offensive banners about Sarri hung around various parts of Naples before the match.

Juventus also suffered on the injury front after Miralem Pjanic had to be replaced by Adrien Rabiot early in the second half.