‘Napoli have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United for Axel Tuanzebe and will pay £420k for a loan transfer until the end of the season,’ according to Napoli.

Napoli have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United for the loan transfer of Axel Tuanzebe, and will pay £420k for the loan until the end of the season.

Last season, the centre-back was sent out on loan to Aston Villa after falling down the pecking order at United.

Tuanzebe, however, has cut short his second spell at Villa Park in order to join Napoli, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“Done deal and confirmed,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Napoli and Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement for Axel Tuanzebe: loan until June, €500k (£420k) loan fee.”

Tuanzebe’s rumored transfer to the Diego Maradona Stadium is said to be without a buyout clause.

The 24-year-old’s apparent impending departure from the Midlands is thought to be due to a lack of playing time.

“It’s very much in Axel’s hands and Manchester United’s hands,” Villa manager Steven Gerrard recently said of Tuanzebe’s future.

“We want him here, and we’d be happy to keep him.”

“This isn’t just a loan until the end of the season for us.”

“It’s something we’d like to look into further.”

“All we can do now is hope for that opportunity.”

“He’s a player we really like, and we’d like him to stay at least until the end of the season.”

“Axel is his own man, and he will make his own decision.”

“In terms of what he’s given on a daily basis, his leadership and training levels have been outstanding, and he’s eager to play.”

“Most loans, to give you an idea, normally have a recall option,” he continued.

“I don’t think it makes sense to loan any player out in this day and age, especially when you’re dealing with a pandemic, if you don’t have the option of recalling them.”

“In the short term, we’ll see how that one turns out.”

“We’d like to keep him,” says the narrator.

On Sunday afternoon, Aston Villa will travel to Brentford in west London to face the Bees.

Meanwhile, Napoli will face Juventus in Turin on Thursday.

