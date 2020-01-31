Napoli sign forward Matteo Politano on 18-month loan deal from Inter Milan

Napoli have signed forward Matteo Politano on 18-month loan deal from Inter Milan, which could pave the way for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to move to the San Siro.

Politano has made the move across Italy on loan but there is an option for Napoli to buy the 26-year-old as part of the deal.

Politano’s switch from Inter could open the door for Giroud to head to Antonio Conte’s side.

The World Cup winner has fallen out of favour under manager Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud has only made seven appearances for the Blues during the 2019-20 campaign.

Lampard has previously said that Giroud will only leave when it is right for Chelsea.