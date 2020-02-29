NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at the Auto Club

The Xfinity series is back in action with today’s 300 mile race at the Auto Club Speedway.

Today’s promotion also includes Xfinity and Cup qualifying.

The four best drivers from last year's race: Cole Custer, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick are not competing in today's race. The top driver of today's Xfinity race is Chase Briscoe, who finished fifth last year.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are east)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cup garage open

11:30 am – The Xfinity garage opens

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualification; one car / single lap (FS1)

2:15 p.m. – Introduction to the boss of the Xfinity driver crew

2:35 pm – Cup qualification; one car / one lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

3:30 p.m. – Introduction to the Xfinity driver

4 p.m. – Production Alliance Group 300; 150 laps / 300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

